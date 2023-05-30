Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison

Latest News

Volunteers give back on Memorial Day at Fieldhouse for the Homeless
Volunteers give back on Memorial Day at Fieldhouse for the Homeless
Hattiesburg’s Memorial Day ceremony pays special honor to Operation Iraqi Freedom fallen soldiers
Hattiesburg’s Memorial Day ceremony pays special honor to Operation Iraqi Freedom fallen soldiers
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
Gas Station Owner Charged in Murder of 14-Year-Old