Plan Your Adventure: Hattiesburg Zoo launches online ticketing platform

The Hattiesburg Zoo's new online ticketing system will allow guests to purchase general...
The Hattiesburg Zoo's new online ticketing system will allow guests to purchase general admission, rent the pavilion or book a Sloth Experience.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thinking about visiting the Hattiesburg Zoo? Before you go, check out the new way to buy your tickets.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is introducing a new online ticketing platform, allowing guests to purchase admission tickets before their visit. In addition, tickets for the Sloth Experience and pavilion rentals will also be available through the new ticketing site.

“Guests will be able to pick the day of their visit and purchase the appropriate tickets, which will allow them faster access to enter the zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, the director of guest services and retail.

The new ticketing platform will go live on Monday, June 5.

There is no cost change for advanced ticket purchases, and admission prices will remain the same. However, tickets purchased in person at the ticket booth will have a $2 additional fee - except for the senior adult ticket.

Online ticket purchases will cost as follows:

  • Children (under age 2): Free
  • Children (ages 2 – 12): $6 + tax
  • Adult: $8 + tax
  • Senior Adults: $7 + tax

Tickets purchased at the ticket booth will cost as follows:

  • Children (under age 2): Free
  • Children (ages 2 – 12): $8 + tax
  • Adult: $10 + tax
  • Senior Adults: $7 + tax

Online same-day ticket purchases will end at 9 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to Plan Your Adventure | Hattiesburg Zoo.

