Pine Belt Pride events happening in June

The first event starts Saturday, June 3.
By Allen Brewer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center has announced events for Pine Belt Pride on its 2023 World Pride Month schedule.

The dates and locations of the events are provided as follows:

  • June 3 - On Saturday, a pride demonstration will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hardy Street Gate from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • June 7 - A karaoke event will be held in the Green Room at Southern Prohibition from 7 - 10 p.m. This event is a profit-share fundraiser for TSC. Those who wish to attend are asked to respond on Facebook.
  • June 11 - A drag brunch will be hosted at Southern Prohibition starting at 11 a.m. Tickets can be bought HERE.
  • June 13 - An education session titled Good Allyship will be hosted by the Spectrum Center from 7 -10 p.m. Those interested in attending can sign up on Facebook.
  • June 24 - The Hattiesburg Haus Ball will be held at the Multipurpose Venue starting at 8 p.m. A list of categories and performers will be provided at a later time. Those interested in attending are asked to respond on Facebook.
  • June 25 - Finally, the Pride Community Cookout will be held at Chain Park starting at 11 a.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to respond on Facebook.

For more information about TCS or the events, click HERE.

