More heat and sunshine for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 5/30
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

The humidity will return for your Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

