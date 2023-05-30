Win Stuff
Mississippi man identified as pilot who died last week in small plane crash off Grand Isle

The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities...
The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities said.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old Mississippi man was identified Tuesday (May 30) as the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said Jonathan George was the man whose body was recovered just off the coast last Thursday, one day after a Cessna 182 operated by a company called Westbank Fishing lost contact with its management during a fish-spotting trip.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press last week that the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed May 24. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community. The wreckage of the plane has not yet been located.

