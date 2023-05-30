Memorial Day travel in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Memorial Day holiday is one of the most traveled in the U.S.

This year, it is expected to be the third busiest day since 2000, according to AAA.

Around 43 million Americans traveled this Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase from 2022.

Gas stations around the Pine Belt were filled with people traveling to their next destination.

As the holiday winds down, officials want to remind drivers to stay safe, drive sober and follow all rules of the road.

