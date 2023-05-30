Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Memorial Day travel in the Pine Belt

Gas stations around the Pine Belt were filled with people traveling to their next destination.
By Jordan Riley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Memorial Day holiday is one of the most traveled in the U.S.

This year, it is expected to be the third busiest day since 2000, according to AAA.

Around 43 million Americans traveled this Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase from 2022.

Gas stations around the Pine Belt were filled with people traveling to their next destination.

As the holiday winds down, officials want to remind drivers to stay safe, drive sober and follow all rules of the road.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series

Latest News

Memorial Day travel in the Pine Belt
Pine Belt Memorial Day travel
City of Petal closes bridge on South George Street
City of Petal closes bridge on South George Street
Crews will close a portion of the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue between the south...
Hub City issues traffic notice for S 28th Ave. starting Wednesday
The right southbound lane of Hwy 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop will be closed...
Hattiesburg issues construction, traffic notice for Thursday