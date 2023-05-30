15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County made an arrest over the weekend that could lead to an investigation into a possible dog fighting ring.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Dontrelle Keyes of Richton was arrested on Friday, May 26, and charged with dog fighting after leading deputies on a foot chase through a wooded area.

Deputies were also able to find about 15-20 dogs that were chained up near the wooded area Keyes was arrested, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, JCSD Capt. Vince Williams, Sgt. Jake Driskell and other patrol deputies responded to North Eastabuchie Road in Moselle after getting information about people fighting dogs in the area.

When the deputies arrived, they could hear a crowd of people yelling and dogs that sounded like they were fighting in a wooded area at the dead end of Adams Road, a location across the street from North Eastabuchie Road.

The affidavit says deputies drove to the dead end, and the people started yelling out, “Police,” and ran through the woods.

Driskell saw Keyes pick up a dog and began running through the woods, according to the affidavit. Keyes dropped the dog as he was running from Driskell and continued through the woods.

Keyes was caught by Williams, ending the short foot pursuit, and he was taken to the Jones County Jail.

According to the affidavit, all the dogs that were found were determined by the deputies to be Bull Dogs, a bread that is mostly known to be used in illegal dog fights.

According to JCSD’s website, Keyes’ bond was set at $5,000, and he has since been released from jail as of Monday.

