West Point Church celebrates 24-year anniversary

By Trey Howard
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church celebrated 24 years in the community Sunday.

West Point Church members and friends gathered at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg for a 24th anniversary celebration picnic.

Hundreds enjoyed food, games and music as senior Pastor Marcus Cathey reflected on how far the church had come over the past two decades.

“Twenty-four years ago, there were no people, no buildings, no nothing,” Cathey said “In over 24 years, God has tremendously blessed our church. We’ve been able to not only serve our church, but we’ve been a big impact in the community.

“Often times, people won’t come to us, so we have to come to them. We have to go to them.”

Cathey said the church was on a mission to impact the Pine Belt.

