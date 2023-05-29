Win Stuff
Veterans Memorial Museum honors fallen soldiers in Laurel

The program centered around honoring those who went onto the battlefield, giving us the freedoms we enjoy today.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families, friends and service members gathered to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at the Memorial Day program in Laurel.

Dr. Scott Carson, who retired from the U.S. Army, served as the master of ceremonies.

“Memorial Day is more special for military members than Veterans Day,” said Carson. “This is the day we do remember those who have fallen. I personally had a good friend who lost his life on the battlefield and it’s a day we remember them and remember their loved ones.”

Retired Command Sgt. Major in the United States Army Kevin Kelly was a guest speaker at the event.

“There are times when we need individuals, and our service to stand in the gap and fill a void to protect our American way or life, our values, our freedom, and our God-given rights,” said Kelly.

The event also encouraged attendees to inspire and invest in the next generation, making sure the fallen are never forgotten.

“There will be a time when there will be no one left here to remember their face or remember their voice, but if we can inspire our children to learn and be engaged with this, it’ll carry on for generations to come,” Kelly said.

“Remember our fallen, but spread their stories of how they fought and died for our freedom.”

