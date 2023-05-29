Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans. (Source: CNN/NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amid the quiet and the solemnity, Arlington National Cemetery is expanding, adding 70 acres to the south of these hallowed grounds - an estimated 80 thousand burial sites - by late 2027.

“The current physical expansion that we’re doing right now, was the last available land contiguous - in other words, connecting Arlington National Cemetery - and even to do that expansion, we’ve had to reconstruct existing roads,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Arlington National Cemetery’s executive director.

About 30 miles to the south of Arlington, is Quantico National Cemetery. It’s one of 155 national cemeteries across the nation, maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration.

The network also includes 121 state-run cemeteries funded by the VA, and they say about 94 percent of U.S. veterans have one of these burial sites within 75 miles of home.

Still, utilization of VA burial benefits, which include no-cost interment, as well as similar benefits for spouses and dependents, is low compared to other VA benefits like health care and education.

“That’s the number we want to see increase. We want to make sure veterans know that this is an option across America,” said Matthew Quinn, VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs.

So they’re working to improve rural access to burial sites and, in dense, urban areas, build above-ground columbariums with a smaller footprint like the one at Los Angeles National Cemetery. Another will soon open in Queens, New York.

All of it is a way to say thank you one final time.

“The way we look at it is this is the nation’s last chance to thank that veteran for their service,” Quinn said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
L.A.W. Fitness holds second annual 'Adult Field Day'
L.A.W. Fitness hosts adult field day

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
Veterans can get burial benefits from VA
FILE — A man checks his footing as he wades through the Morris Canal Outlet in Jersey City,...
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
This undated photo shows the late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story. The Army said Friday, May 19,...
‘He’s home’: Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient’s remains return to Georgia