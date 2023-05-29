Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Mississippi

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A man from Tennessee is facing charges in Prentiss County, Mississippi, after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Ethan Murphy, 22, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of statutory rape.

The victim was under the age of 16.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department assisted Child Protection Services on the investigation.

Murphy’s bond was set at $100,000. More charges are possible.

