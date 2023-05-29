Teen reported missing in Columbia located, safe

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department announced that a teen reported missing last week has been found.

According to Columbia PD, 16-year-old ZaNiyah Magee has been located and is safe.

The police department said it wanted to extend its deepest thanks to everyone who shared its post and assisted in the search.

