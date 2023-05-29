Win Stuff
Midtown Hattiesburg seeing growth

Midtown Hattiesburg has seen growth
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midtown Hattiesburg has grown continuously over the past few years.

From new restaurants to a soon-to-be started all-inclusive playground, the area is attracting more eyes and more traffic.

Tom Smith, Midtown Merchants Association president, said he remembers the area before the developments started.

“I vividly remember Midtown, especially when I was at Southern Miss, and I look at where Midtown is now, specifically over the last five or six years, the amount of investment that has gone into our area, and the advancement of business is very, very attractive,” Smith said. “It’s interesting all of the restaurants we have popping up and a lot of the people moving to Midtown.

“From a resident’s standpoint, it’s really fun. It’s really a great place to live.”

The newest Midtown development, an all-inclusive park/playground to be known as Midtown Green, is expected to begin construction soon.

