Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man stops for cup of coffee, wins $1 million in lottery

Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee....
Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he won the top prize of $1 million.(Source: California Lottery)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man walked away a millionaire after he bought a lottery ticket while grabbing a cup of coffee at a minimart.

Nabi Hasani says something prompted him to buy a $10 “The Perfect Gift” Scratchers ticket when he stopped at a Chula Vista minimart to grab a cup of coffee, according to a California Lottery press release.

He couldn’t believe his eyes when he ended up winning the top prize of $1 million.

“What a surprise,” he told lottery officials. “It was just a random pick.”

Hasani had 20 chances on the ticket to try to uncover a box showing a bell. With only three squares left to uncover, he scratched box No. 17 and became a millionaire, according to the press release.

“I asked the cashier if it was true that I won,” Hasani told lottery officials. “I still went home and showed my children and asked them to confirm it, too.”

Money from the California Lottery goes toward public education. Hasani said it was “the best thing” to know he was helping schools and children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
L.A.W. Fitness holds second annual 'Adult Field Day'
L.A.W. Fitness hosts adult field day

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea tells neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree
Shootings over Memorial Day weekend rock communities across the US
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug