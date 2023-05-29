Hattiesburg veteran honors fallen with simple act

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When we think of honoring someone, we might think of grand gestures.

For Hattiesburg veteran Ted Tibbett, showing honor is a simple act of taking the time to talk.

Tibbett said he often goes to talk to the 173 names of Veterans Memorial Park in Hattiesburg. As chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee, Tibbett has read every name and feels a responsibility to them all.

During his conversations with the fallen, he wonders what they could have done if they weren’t taken so soon.

“Sometimes I come up on a name and I say, ’This might have been the guy that became a doctor that cured cancer.’ or, ‘This guy might have been the next governor or president of the United States,’” said Tibbett.

However, the wall holds names with real stories and connections that Tibbett doesn’t have to imagine.

“Sgt. Bunch and Magee and Blount over there, three young men,” Tibbett said. “One of them was a father with a five-year-old daughter. The other one was a father to be that never saw his child.

I think about that. Those kids are now young people. The fact that they didn’t know their daddy like they should have, we want them to know that their daddy was a hero to us and we haven’t forgotten.”

Tibbett said every day he wants these souls, and the families they left behind, to know he will never forget them.

“We want, on this day, to certainly salute them and say, ‘Gosh, thank you guys for your service and for giving your life for us,’” Tibbett said.

