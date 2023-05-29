Expect a stronger law enforcement presence on the roads this weekend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Memorial Day brings families together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

People will mark the occasion by grilling out, playing in the pool and drinking.

It’s a weekend with an increased presence of law enforcement, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.

“People will see many driver’s license check points,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said. “You should see many deputies out on the road, Highway Patrol, local law enforcement and your police departments and things like that.

“It’s a little bit inconvenient for most people, but it’s necessary to make sure that everybody’s safe and obeying the laws.”

Although an inconvenience for most, Driskell said he’d rather know and feel safer.

“I would like to know that people coming at me have possibly been checked or at least we had the best opportunity to make sure that they were not a drunk driver or anything like that,” Driskell said.

The bottom line: Having a fun, but safe, weekend.

“No good way to go tell a family that their loved one’s not coming home, especially when it’s something that could of been avoided,” Driskell said.

