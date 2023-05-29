Win Stuff
Columbia, Jefferson Davis mourn former police chief after 40+ years of service

John Wayne Tolar previously served as interim police chief for the Columbia Police Department and as an investigator for the Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By Ame Posey
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis and Columbia communities are mourning the loss of a former police chief with a lifetime of service.

John Wayne Tolar began his career in law enforcement as an elected Jefferson Davis County constable and a patrolman for the Columbia Police Department in 1980. He served as a constable until 1996. However, he continued to work his way up the ranks at the CPD.

In 2009, the Columbia Board of Aldermen named Tolar the interim police chief. He served in the position for five months and then retired from the Columbia Police Department in November 2010.

Tolar, however, wasn’t done serving the community as a law enforcement official.

After retiring from the police department, Tolar worked as an investigator for the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Tolar’s family and law enforcement colleagues announced his death on Sunday, May 28, with many condolences and memories shared across social media.

Tolar was a lifelong Mississippi native and graduate of Columbia High School. He later studied at Hinds Community College and earned a B.S. in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

