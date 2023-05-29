05/29 Ryan’s “Still Springy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Whether you feel Memorial Day should be a somber holiday, or one in which you spend time with friends and family, today’s weather will accommodate. We will continue the “lower humidity” pattern we’ve enjoyed recently for today, but “summer-like” humidity will move in quickly later this week, so get out and enjoy it if you can. If you can’t today, you’ll have one more chance tomorrow before hot and muggy afternoons return. Tomorrow may actually end up a little better-looking than today, because your Memorial Day is looking a little cloudy.

Not expecting any rain or anything, but cloud cover will drift in from the west which will leave us with partly sunny-to-mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. I do expect some sun will peek through from time to time...especially through the morning hours...but lunchtime it should be more clouds than not. Still, not much else is changing from our rather pleasant weather from the end of last week. Dewpoints are still lower than average and our high will sit right at our seasonal average of 87 again, but sunshine will be at a premium later today. Winds will be very light, in the neighborhood of 2-6 mph...barely enough to get leaves moving off the ground...and out of the north-northeast. Expect them to be more easterly by Tuesday, and more of a southerly tilt is expected by Wednesday, which is when the humidity will start to noticeably rise.

As a bonus, we’re also looking a bit drier this week. Afternoon showers will begin popping up again as early as Wednesday, but they’ll be few and far between until our rainiest day of the week on Sunday.

