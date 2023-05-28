Win Stuff
Veterans: What Memorial Day means to them

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Memorial Day used to be recognized every May 30.

But in 1971, Congress officially changed the holiday to the last Monday in May.

Either way, those who have served and survived said the day provides time to reflect and realize what that last Monday in May is about.

“Memorial Day is a special day,” said Col. William “Lee” Henry, Camp Shelby commander. “Obviously, it’s a sad day, a day when we’re not recognizing veterans, but those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“They’re obviously veterans as well, but they paid it all.”

And that’s a message that some veterans said people need to understand and remember.

“It needs to be brought up and people need to know the price that’s been paid for what we have here in this country,” said Jess Rabourn of Waynesboro, a member of American Legion Post 70.

Sometimes, the day dredges up moments that some veterans would just as soon not have to revisit.

“Well, it brings back memories,” said Arthur A. Gardner, a World War Two Veteran. “Some memories I don’t like. It brings them back anyway and you just live with it, do the best you can with it.”

The holiday honors the more than one million servicemen and women who’ve have died in service to the nation since the Revolutionary War.

