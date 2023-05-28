Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth

The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday...
The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday with a 6-2 win over the University of Louisiana.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team presented its departing coach with another championship ring Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The 16th-ranked Golden Eagles paired the long ball with yet another stellar pitching performance to top the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 6-2, in the title game of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

USM (41-17) not only won the SBC baseball championship in its first year in the league, but earned the conference’s automatic berth in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s 64-team postseason field.

The Golden Eagles will find out Monday where and who they play.

Louisiana (40-22) also will await word on whether it will receive an at-large bid into the field.

Dustin Dickerson, Danny Lynch and Slade Wilks each hit home runs Sunday and Niko Mazza and Justin Storm combined on a six-hitter as USM coach Scott Berry saw the Golden Eagles win a fifth conference tournament title under his guidance.

Niko Mazza and Justin Storm (5-1) combined to strike out 13 Ragin’ Cajuns while walking just four.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven...
Armistead pitches USM into Sun Belt championship baseball game
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home

Latest News

Farmers Market set up shop in Town Square Park Saturday
Fallen heroes honored in Waynesboro Saturday
L.A.W. Fitness holds second annual 'Adult Field Day'
L.A.W. Fitness hosts adult field day
American Legion Post 70 hosted an early Memorial Day service Saturday.
Waynesboro American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony