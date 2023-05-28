Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Person wearing Captain America mask attempts to rob Jersey Mike’s in Madison

(Bret Dunnaway)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Jersey Mike’s in Madison says two people attempted to rob his business on Sunday.

Bret Dunnaway says the incident happened at 1:53 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows one person wearing a Captain America mask and the other wearing an all-black mask.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven...
Armistead pitches USM into Sun Belt championship baseball game
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday...
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Farmers Market set up shop in Town Square Park Saturday
Fallen heroes honored in Waynesboro Saturday