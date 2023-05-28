No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - No one was hit by gunfire when shot were fired Sunday morning in Waynesboro.

But injuries of other kinds were reported in a incident that took place about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ramey Street and Russell Drive.

The Waynesboro Police Department is being assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

