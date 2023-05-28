Win Stuff
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries

Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people injured anyway(Action News 5)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - No one was hit by gunfire when shot were fired Sunday morning in Waynesboro.

But injuries of other kinds were reported in a incident that took place about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ramey Street and Russell Drive.

The Waynesboro Police Department is being assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

