Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and two were airlifted after a shooting broke out at a Copiah County house party.

According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, deputies responded to several shots fired calls after midnight Sunday morning at a residence on Dentville Road, where “several hundred” people were attending a house party.

Sheriff Swilley told WLBT that people were dancing in the streets and blocking the road from incoming and exiting traffic.

He said “a couple of fights” broke out once deputies arrived at the scene, and then “several gunshots” were fired, resulting in three to five people receiving gunshot injuries.

Some victims were transported to the Copiah County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and two were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

There is no suspect(s) at this time. The identities of the victims were not revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.

