Memorial Day will be sunny and bright across the Pine Belt, rain returns in the middle of the week.

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be nice as temperatures fall into the low 60′s. No rain is expected as we go throughout the night. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

On Memorial Day, temperatures will rise into the mid to high 80′s across the Pine Belt. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is no chance of rain.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 80′s to low 90′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny all day. It will be a great day to get outside!

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the high 80′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

