L.A.W. Fitness hosts adult field day

By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - L.A.W. Fitness hosted its second annual adult field day Saturday.

The event in Oak Grove encouraged adults to be their ‘kid’ selves.

The day was dedicated to adults having fun without life’s responsibilities for a few hours.

L.A.W. Fitness owner Lawrence Hopkins says he wanted to make it fun and incorporate exercise.

“Adult field day is about coming out and having fun.,” Hopkins said. “I know a lot of times our adult lives tend to have a lot of responsibilities and jobs trying to go back and forth and not having fun.

“(Saturday), is strictly for adults to come out, have fun and enjoy themselves.”

Some of the events at the field day included sack racing, obstacle courses and a water slip-n-slide.

