Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market hosts ‘Saturday Market’ event

DHFM
DHFM(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Saturday morning, many people were getting outside and enjoying Memorial Day weekend at the Farmers Market.

From live music to fresh foods and homemade items, the market was booming at Town Square Park.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market host the event once a month.

Buying produce from your local Farmers Market is not just about supporting a small business, it’s about the quality of food received as well.

“You’re not always there on the farm to see how it actually comes from their farm and to your table,” Market Manager Shaffer Carter said. “You get to talk to them and know they grow it, so you’re like, “Oh my gosh, they’re not doing any chemicals or any sprays. It’s actually natural and organic.”

Saturday’s Farmers Market featured products such as handmade earrings, local honey, homemade soaps, fresh vegetables and more.

The next Saturday Market is set for June 10 in Town Square Park. The event will run from 9 a.m. through 2 pm.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to early moring mobile home fire
Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Jashawn Solomon, a.k.a. "Big Cali," 22, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and...
Bond set at $150K for ‘Big Cali’ in Lone Oak Apartments shooting

Latest News

Veterans share what Memorial Day means to them
Memorial Day provides a long weekend of remembrance, reflection
Veterans: What Memorial Day means to them
Lamar County announces summer pick-up lunch schedule for ages children and teens up to 18.
Lamar County school district announces summer meal schedule
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven...
Armistead pitches USM into Sun Belt championship baseball game