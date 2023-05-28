Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market hosts ‘Saturday Market’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Saturday morning, many people were getting outside and enjoying Memorial Day weekend at the Farmers Market.

From live music to fresh foods and homemade items, the market was booming at Town Square Park.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market host the event once a month.

Buying produce from your local Farmers Market is not just about supporting a small business, it’s about the quality of food received as well.

“You’re not always there on the farm to see how it actually comes from their farm and to your table,” Market Manager Shaffer Carter said. “You get to talk to them and know they grow it, so you’re like, “Oh my gosh, they’re not doing any chemicals or any sprays. It’s actually natural and organic.”

Saturday’s Farmers Market featured products such as handmade earrings, local honey, homemade soaps, fresh vegetables and more.

The next Saturday Market is set for June 10 in Town Square Park. The event will run from 9 a.m. through 2 pm.

