Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

Columbia resident provides special morning for many children
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Columbia resident gave back to his community in a unique way.

Robert Crosby invited the community to watch Disney’s recent release of “the Little Mermaid” at the Marion Theater.

Crosby funded the event for more than 100 people to attend the show and get snacks this morning

All of the children who attended also left with a Little Mermaid doll,

Cosby called the event a “Mer-mazing day.”

“I wanted it to be a day just for the community to come out, enjoy a movie in like that real-premiere, cinema experience and there was no better place to do it than in my hometown theater,” Crosby said. “I’ve always wanted to do stuff like this and seeing the people line up, seeing them look happy and then being able to do it in the theater I grew up going to is like icing on the cake.”

Crosby also had door prizes and handed out posters to those who attended the event.

