USM forced into winner-take-all semifinal game Saturday with Appalachian St.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team will be forced to play twice Saturday after dropping a 4-2 decision to Appalachian State University at Riverwalk Stadium in the day’s first game.

Second-seeded USM (39-17) led 2-0 in the top of the third inning on Matt Etzel’s sacrifice fly and Dustin Dickerson’s fifth home run of season

But the sixth-seeded Mountaineers (29-24) scored a run in each of he third and fourth innings to tie te game, the took the lead for good with a two, unearned runs in the sixth inning.

Appalachian State outhit the Golden Eagles 12-5.

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. , with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

It turned into a full day at Riverwalk Saturday, with both previously unbeatens losing first games.

Fourth-seeded University of Louisiana topped top-seeded Coastal Carolina University 7-3 on the other side of the bracket, forcing a second game Saturday between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Chanticleers.

