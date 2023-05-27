Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Shelby Museum redesigning Civil War, World War Two exhibits

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will begin upgrading its American Civil War and World War...
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will begin upgrading its American Civil War and World War Two exhibits this summer.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will have a busy summer, making major changes to two big exhibits.

Staff members are completely redesigning the exhibit on the American Civil War.

They say the new display will have more unique artifacts related to Mississippi’s participation in that conflict.

Also, the museum’s exhibit on home-front activities during World War Two also is getting a makeover, including many more audio and video components.

“What we’re trying to do is educate people on a more granular level,” said Seth Paridon, deputy director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “We’re trying to give people the fine details that a lot of museums generally don’t, while also trying to educate them with the overall, bigger picture,”

Both exhibit upgrades will take several months to complete.

The museum opened October 2001.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

Columbia Police Department honors fallen officers
Columbia honors fallen law enforcement officers
7 graduate from week-long CIT course
7 graduate from Pine Belt CIT course
City of Petal closes bridge on South George Street
City of Petal closes bridge on South George Street
Cold-Link Logistics "project ready" for June
Cold-Link Logistics “project ready” for June