Shelby museum hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby honored the servicemen and women who’ve sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation.

The museum hosted an annual Memorial Day service Friday morning.

“We choose Friday to actually do our Memorial Day ceremony to help set the tone for the entire weekend and moving into Memorial Day itself, for folks to be able to reflect and remember the fallen who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy,” Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director Tommy Lofton said.

The event’s focus was Army specialist Joe Henry Brown of Jackson.

He was killed in action in the Vietnam War in 1968.

The event included the laying of a wreath at the museum’s Gold Star Memorial.

That marker honors the family members of those who’ve lost their lives in war.

“We are honored to have the families of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and our freedom and we’re honored to recognize them (Friday) here at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum,” Camp Shelby Commander Col. William “Lee” Henry. “As well, we have our Gold Star families here (Friday) and we’re honored to recognize them,.”

Ceremony attendees included a contingent of about 60 French soldiers who are training at Camp Shelby.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.