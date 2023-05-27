Win Stuff
Hernandez drives in 4 runs, William Carey wins NAIA World Series opener

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (WDAM) - Appearing in their first NAIA World Series since 2017, the William Carey Crusaders made up for lost time.

No. 4 seed William Carey took down fifth-seeded Bellevue 6-4 in the first round of Friday’s World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

Sophomore Rigoberto Hernandez was a one-man wrecking crew for the Crusaders, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs-batted-in.

Andrew Shirah fanned four in seven innings while Preston Ratliff earned the win (5-3), pitching the final 1.1 innings.

William Carey (48-9) advances in the ten-team bracket to Monday’s game at 8:35 p.m.; its opponent still to be determined.

