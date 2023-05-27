Win Stuff
Hannah’s Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. No rain is expected as we go through the night. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s across the Pine Belt. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 10% chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon hours.

On Memorial Day we will see temperatures in the high 80′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and the skies will be mostly sunny all day. Monday will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

