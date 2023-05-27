Golden Eagles to face Appalachian State in SBC Baseball semifinals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - For the better part of Friday afternoon, it appeared the University of Southern Mississippi would be seeing in a rematch Troy University in Saturday’s semifinal bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

Appalachian State University had a different idea in mind, however.

Trailing 7-3, the Mountaineers (28-24) hit the Trojans with a 10-run, sixth inning on their way to a 14-10 victory that eliminated third-seeded Troy (39-20) from the double-elimination tournament.

Sixth-seeded Appalachian State will meet second-seeded USM at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A win by the unbeaten Golden Eagles (39-16) sends them into Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

Should the Mountaineers win Saturday morning, the team would meet against 4 p.m., with the winner moving on to the championship game.

