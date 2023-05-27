Win Stuff
Community dodgeball will be hosted this Sunday in Hattiesburg

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, community dodgeball will be held at the Ben McNair Recreation Center Gym in Hattiesburg.

Anyone 12 and over is welcome. though anyone under the age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will last from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The event was inspired by the community, who asked the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department to host more events on Saturdays and Sundays.

To sign up for the event, chick here

