Community dodgeball will be hosted this Sunday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, community dodgeball will be held at the Ben McNair Recreation Center Gym in Hattiesburg.

Anyone 12 and over is welcome. though anyone under the age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will last from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The event was inspired by the community, who asked the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department to host more events on Saturdays and Sundays.

To sign up for the event, chick here

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.