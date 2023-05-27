Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg shares its summer activities

Hattiesburg releases summer activities calendar
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg shared its summer activities guide Friday, keeping its residents in the loop about events looming n the Hub City.

From summer reading to musical performance, even community pool hours, everything about summer events is in one place.

Find the download link for the guide on our website, wdam.com

