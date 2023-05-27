Bay Springs church hosts first health fair and wellness walk

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Bay Springs hosted its first wellness walk and health fair at Neco Park Saturday.

The event was free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event featured vendor’s like The Family Health Center to check blood pressure, senior citizen services and other health-related vendors, as well as food and music.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Terry Moffett said the event was part of the church’s “Build Back Better” operation.

Moffett said there’s been a decline in the community since COVID-19.

“We wanted to get outside of the walls to show the community and city that, as God told me, he’s more concerned with not just the soul but the whole person,” Moffett said. “And so that’s why we are offering all these services, to let people know that God is more concerned than with just your soul,. It’s about the entire person.

“We wanted to come together and try to offer all these services free, even the food is free.”

The church plans to host the event annually.

