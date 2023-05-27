Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Bay Springs church hosts first health fair and wellness walk

Free blood pressure tests were part of Saturday's inaugural health fair in Bay Springs
Free blood pressure tests were part of Saturday's inaugural health fair in Bay Springs(WALB)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Bay Springs hosted its first wellness walk and health fair at Neco Park Saturday.

The event was free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event featured vendor’s like The Family Health Center to check blood pressure, senior citizen services and other health-related vendors, as well as food and music.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Terry Moffett said the event was part of the church’s “Build Back Better” operation.

Moffett said there’s been a decline in the community since COVID-19.

“We wanted to get outside of the walls to show the community and city that, as God told me, he’s more concerned with not just the soul but the whole person,” Moffett said. “And so that’s why we are offering all these services, to let people know that God is more concerned than with just your soul,. It’s about the entire person.

“We wanted to come together and try to offer all these services free, even the food is free.”

The church plans to host the event annually.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to early moring mobile home fire
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Jashawn Solomon, a.k.a. "Big Cali," 22, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and...
Bond set at $150K for ‘Big Cali’ in Lone Oak Apartments shooting

Latest News

2 exhibits at Shelby museum to get major overhaul this summer
USM to face Appalachian State in SBC baseball semifinals
Garden Tips: How to get rid of pests, organically
Camp Shelby Museum sets Memorial Day weekend tone Friday