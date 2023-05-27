Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center), Audrit Williams (right) and Aidan Williams, whose photo was not provided.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for four children from El Paso, Texas, believed to have been abducted.

Authorities are looking for Aidan Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12, and Michael Carmony, 4. A photo of Aidan was not provided.

Police believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso, Texas on May 26.

Aidan is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Details about his hair and eye color were not provided. Isabella is described to be white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Audrit is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with blonde hair. Michael is described to be white, 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 35 pounds, with blonde hair.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the children’s abduction. She is described to be white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Carmony is believed to be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150, possibly spray-painted black, with the Texas license plate number be88718.

Anyone with information on the children’s disappearance is urged to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the disappearance of...
Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the disappearance of four children.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to early moring mobile home fire
Jashawn Solomon, a.k.a. "Big Cali," 22, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and...
Bond set at $150K for ‘Big Cali’ in Lone Oak Apartments shooting
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

Latest News

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert: Texas girls still missing; suspect, vehicle found
2 exhibits at Shelby museum to get major overhaul this summer
USM to face Appalachian State in SBC baseball semifinals
Garden Tips: How to get rid of pests, organically