8th meeting between Jones College and Co-Lin will be for NJCAA national championship

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jones College Sports Information

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WDAM) - It’s only fitting that the best two teams in the best conference in NJCAA Division II softball get one more chance to showcase their talents on the national stage.

Jones knocked off Copiah-Lincoln this morning, 5-3, rallying with three runs in the 7th to advance to Friday night’s championship game.

The Lady Wolves came out of the loser’s bracket to eliminate Des Moines Area, 10-3, and then rallied in the 7th and 8th innings to beat the Bobcats 10-5 and setup a winner-take-all championship game at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

It will be the eighth meeting between the two programs this season, including a sixth in 13 days. Co-Lin has won five of the seven.

