Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Third officer charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death turns himself in

Avery Willis
Avery Willis(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third Jackson police officer charged in connection with the death of Keith Murriel has turned himself in.

Avery Willis turned himself in Friday morning and is now being held at the Raymond Detention Center, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Willis and former JPD officer Kenya McCarty are being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the New Year’s Eve death of Murriel, a 41-year-old who was allegedly trespassing at a Jackson hotel.

A third officer, James Land, is being charged with manslaughter in connection with Murriel’s death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to early moring mobile home fire
The trash pickup schedule changes come as the Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices, except...
Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule
PRCC holds graduation ceremony
PRCC holds adult education graduation