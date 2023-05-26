Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

At 700 feet up in the air, a passenger opened an emergency exit door, forcing the crew to land...
Passenger opens exit door mid-flight
RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it