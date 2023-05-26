Win Stuff
Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and...
Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.(Pennsylvania Attorney General)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT
(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

