Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Lynch’s walk-off single gives USM 7-6 win Thursday over Troy

The University of Southern Mississippi advanced into Saturday's semifinal round of the Sun Belt...
The University of Southern Mississippi advanced into Saturday's semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with a walk-off, 7-6 victory over Troy University Thursday evening.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - Danny Lynch smacked the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning into right-center field, scoring Slade Wilks with the go-ahead run as the University of Southern Mississippi walked off Troy University, 7-6, Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

Lynch’s hit propelled the second-seeded Golden Eagles (39-16) into Saturday’s semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship as the unbeaten.

The Golden Eagles would need one win Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game. The winner of Friday’s elimination game between Troy (39-19) and Appalachian State University (28-24) would have to beat USM twice Saturday to advance to Sunday’s finale.

USM held a 6-3 lead after six innings, but the Trojans rallied for a three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

The game stayed tied until the ninth.

Wilks opened with a single to right field off Ben Thompson (5-3), and after a change of pitchers to Noah Manning, Christopher Sargent followed with a walk.

Reece Ewing, struck out, but Lynch knocked Manning’s first offering into right-center to give USM its 16th win in 17 games.

Thompson took the loss, allowing a run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked one.

Justin Storm (4-1) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Mt. Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington County
Another shooting sparks fear and anger of residents in Hoy community
Hoy Community residents want gun violence to end
David LeKevin Richardson, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Police seeking man on active warrant in Hattiesburg
Rankin County man convicted of 1st-degree murder
Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court