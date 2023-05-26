LSU women’s basketball team visits the U.S. Capitol on title tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2023 national champions, the LSU women’s basketball team went on a tour of the nation’s Capitol.

The Tigers are set to visit the White House Friday to meet with President Joe Biden, but first on their schedule here in D.C. was a visit to the United States Capitol building.

The Tigers flew into Baltimore, Maryland Thursday morning, and drove straight to the Capitol building.

They were welcomed by the Louisiana Congressional Delegation. They had lunch on the balcony of the Longworth building, and also toured the U.S. Capitol building.

For several of these players, this was their first time at the Capitol building, and it was a surreal experience.

“Just unreal. It feels like a movie. I’ve never been to the Capitol. I’ve never been to Washington D.C. before. So just being here, experiencing this, seeing the buildings, the insides, it’s crazy,” said Flau’jae Johnson.

“I just want to be in the background and watch them, watch their eyes. I want to watch their smiles, I want to watch them meet people that they get to see on tv themselves. We’re going at a time of the year where we’re not stressed. We don’t have to worry about practice, don’t have to worry about a game, and it’s beautiful weather,” said Kim Mulkey.

Obviously this entire trip is because of what this team was able to accomplish this season.

The program’s first championship, the school’s first national title in the sport of basketball.

On Friday, the women’s basketball team will become the fourth sport to visit the White House, following football, baseball, and track and field.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.