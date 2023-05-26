Laurel Arts League announces scholarship winners

News Release from the Laurel Arts League

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts League awarded three local winners of the inaugural Mandy Buchanan Creative Arts Scholarship, a newly established program named in honor of the former LAL member and beloved Laurel artist.

To honor Buchanan’s legacy, the league created this scholarship to be awarded to local seniors who display artistic talent.

“Mandy mentored many students and helped to instill and foster a love of the arts,” said Lora Adcock, LAL president. “Through this scholarship, we hope to honor Mandy’s memory and inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their creative passions and share their talents with the world.”

The 2023 scholarship winners are:

Zoe Estacio (West Jones High School);

Luis Garcia (Laurel High School); and

Anthony Sumrall (Northeast Jones High School).

In addition to the Buchanan scholarship, the League also awarded three college scholarships to students majoring in the visual arts. This year’s recipients are:

Emily Grace Davis (Savannah College of Art and Design);

Erin Leist (Samford University); and

·Mackenzie Masters (University of Southern Mississippi).

LAL scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants are required to apply via an application and portfolio submission.

Information about next year's scholarship program will be available in late 2023.

