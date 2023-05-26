Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs respond to early moring mobile home fire

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the Hebron community early Friday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Hebron, Calhoun, Soso and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the scene on Old Palestine Church Road at 12:38 am.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with flames visible, coming from underneath one end of the mobile home.  After an aggressive offensive fire attack, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the home.

A resident said she and her family were sleeping when a passerby stopped and told her the home was on fire on the end of the mobile home, Bumgardner said. The family was able to vacate the home while 911 was activated.

The fire council said the firefighters did a superb job responding to the incident and worked quickly and immediately to suppress the fire and save the mobile home and its contents inside.

