Jefferson Davis school employees, recognized, revered
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Jefferson Davis County school district celebrated its employees.
The system held its second annual “Evening of Elegance.”
The event highlighted all employees as a way to thank them for helping the district all through the year.
District employees were awarded certificates, plaques and even money, with a total of $15,000 being awarded.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.