Jefferson Davis school employees, recognized, revered

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Jefferson Davis County school district celebrated its employees.

The system held its second annual “Evening of Elegance.”

The event highlighted all employees as a way to thank them for helping the district all through the year.

District employees were awarded certificates, plaques and even money, with a total of $15,000 being awarded.

