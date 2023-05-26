Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Jefferson Davis school employees, recognized, revered

Jefferson Davis County School District honors employees Thursday night
By Brandy McGill
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Jefferson Davis County school district celebrated its employees.

The system held its second annual “Evening of Elegance.”

The event highlighted all employees as a way to thank them for helping the district all through the year.

District employees were awarded certificates, plaques and even money, with a total of $15,000 being awarded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg

Latest News

PRCC holds graduation ceremony
PRCC holds adult education graduation
Jefferson Davis County School District honors its employees
Jefferson Davis County School District honors employees Thursday night
Golden Eagles move into SBC Baseball Championship semifinals
Jefferson Davis County School District honored its employees Thursday night
Jefferson Davis County School District celebrated its employees Thursday night