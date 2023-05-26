Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced that city hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

The city said the public works crews will operate an abbreviated schedule to pick up garbage, trash and recycling. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 29, 2023 Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Garbage (green cans) will be routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Garbage (green cans) will be routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Trash (brown cans) will be routinely collected on Wednesday. Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, June 2, 2023 Trash (brown cans) will be routinely collected on Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5



To see the full schedule, click HERE.

