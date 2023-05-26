Win Stuff
Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule

The trash pickup schedule changes come as the Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices, except for public safety, will be closed due to the holiday.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced that city hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

The city said the public works crews will operate an abbreviated schedule to pick up garbage, trash and recycling. The schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, May 29, 2023
    • Closed for Memorial Day
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
    • Garbage (green cans) will be routinely collected on Mondays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2
  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
    • Garbage (green cans) will be routinely collected on Tuesdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3
  • Thursday, June 1, 2023
    • Trash (brown cans) will be routinely collected on Wednesday.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
  • Friday, June 2, 2023
    • Trash (brown cans) will be routinely collected on Thursdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5

To see the full schedule, click HERE.

