Hattiesburg schedules 9 ‘Summer Splash Days’

The City of Hattiesburg has scheduled nine days of 'Summer Splash Days' in the weeks ahead.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is bringing back its ‘Summer Splash Days,’ with nine days of cool-down fun spread through t6he weeks ahead.

The first stop: Thames Elementary School; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday.

Building on past years, parking lots will be transformed into water play spaces for a few hours to cool down during the hot summer months.

These events are free to attend, but waivers for children will need to be signed.

Participants also are required to wear closed-toe shoes. Towels are recommended.

The full summer lineup includes:

  • Thursday, June 1: Thames Elementary School
  • Thursday, June 8: C.E. Roy Community Center
  • Thursday, June 15: Tatum Park
  • Thursday, June 22: Vernon Dahmer Park
  • Thursday, June 29: Thames Elementary School
  • Thursday, July 6 : C.E. Roy Community Center
  • Thursday, July 13: Vernon Dahmer Park
  • Thursday, July 20: Thames Elementary School
  • Thursday, July 27: Tatum Park.

To download the summer guide that includes these dates and other family events to enjoy, visit http://bit.ly/hubcitysummer23.

