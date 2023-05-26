Hattiesburg police bringing back Popsicles in the Park this summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since Popsicles in the Park was such a hit last year, the Hattiesburg Police Department said it will do it all over again this summer.

Beginning next Wednesday, the police department will be bringing popsicles and games to a variety of park/apartment play spaces every other Wednesday throughout the summer, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. This time, HPD said it will be held in more places around the city.

Locations and times this year include:

Wednesday, May 31: Oseola McCarty Park

Wednesday, June 14: Robertson Place Apartments

Wednesday, June 28: Jaycee Park

Wednesday, July 12: Briarfield Apartments

Wednesday, July 26: Burkett’s Creek West on WSF Tatum

