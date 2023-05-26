Hattiesburg police bringing back Popsicles in the Park this summer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since Popsicles in the Park was such a hit last year, the Hattiesburg Police Department said it will do it all over again this summer.
Beginning next Wednesday, the police department will be bringing popsicles and games to a variety of park/apartment play spaces every other Wednesday throughout the summer, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. This time, HPD said it will be held in more places around the city.
Locations and times this year include:
- Wednesday, May 31: Oseola McCarty Park
- Wednesday, June 14: Robertson Place Apartments
- Wednesday, June 28: Jaycee Park
- Wednesday, July 12: Briarfield Apartments
- Wednesday, July 26: Burkett’s Creek West on WSF Tatum
