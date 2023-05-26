Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Great Weather for your Memorial Day Weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity.

Sunday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Our quiet pattern will stick around through next week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for next Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/26
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/26
05/26 Ryan’s “Typical Spring” Friday Morning Forecast
05/26 Ryan’s “Typical Spring” Friday Morning Forecast
05/26 Ryan’s “Typical Spring” Friday Morning Forecast
05/26 Ryan’s “Typical Spring” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/25
Warm and Sunny for your Friday